The sex comedy Mastiii 4 hit cinemas today and has already grabbed eyeballs thanks to its popular franchise and naughty trailer. Even before its release, there was apprehension that the Central Board of Film Certification would insist on multiple cuts. Bollywood Hungama had exclusively revealed two days ago that the board had asked for six dialogues to be altered. We can now share the detailed breakdown of some of these changes.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC changes Rose-mary Marlow to Rose-mary Carlow in Mastiii 4; asks for THIS modification in the Aftab Shivdasani-old man sex joke

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “One of the lines from the trailer that drew both laughs and criticism was the exchange between Aftab Shivdasani and an elderly patient. The old man tells Aftab, ‘Mujhe jawan ladki ke saath sex karna hai’. When a worried Aftab warns, ‘Lekin aisa karne se maut ho jaayegi’, the patient quips, ‘Marti hai toh mar jaaye saali’. In the theatrical version, this entire bit has been toned down. In the film, the patient now says, ‘Mujhe jawan ladki ke saath masti karni hai’. Aftab still cautions, ‘Lekin aisa karne se maut ho jaayegi’, to which the patient replies, ‘Main marne ke liye tayyar hoon’.”

The source continued, “That is not all. The three women with whom the trio have an affair in Grand Masti (2013) are named Rose, Mary and Marlow. Read together, their names form a cheeky double meaning in Hindi. In Mastiii 4, a glamorous character is introduced as Rose-mary Marlow. Her name has now been changed to Rose-mary Carlow. It is surprising that the censors had no issue with the gag in the second film, released 12 years ago, but have objected to it this time.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, who have always featured in the previous parts of the franchise as well – Masti (2004), Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti (2016). This time, they are joined by Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Natalia Janoszek, Shaad Randhawa and Nishant Singh Malkani, along with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

