South Korean group ENHYPEN’s member Sunghoon recently underwent surgery for Rhinitis after experiencing discomfort during his daily routine and while singing and will reportedly take break from all activities.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, due to the surgery, Sunghoon will not be able to appear on this week’s broadcast of Music Bank. On February 2, his agency BELIFT LAB shared an official statement announcing his break. “Hello, this is BELIFT LAB. We would like to inform fans that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon will not be able be an MC on this week’s broadcast of “Music Bank.” the statement began.

“Sunghoon has been feeling discomfort while singing and [carrying out his] daily life due to rhinitis symptoms, and on January 29 (Saturday), he underwent surgery to treat it during the Lunar New Year holiday.” the statement continued. “According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break.”

The statement further read, “Currently, Sunghoon is recovering well, but he will not be able to appear as an MC for “Music Bank” on February 4 (Friday) in order to get plenty of rest. ENHYPEN member Jungwon will participate as a special MC on his behalf.”

Concluding the statement, the agency said, “We will put the health and safety of our artists first, and we will do our best to help Sunghoon be with the fans in a healthy condition. Thank you.”

ENHYPEN is a South Korean group of seven members namely - Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. The group formed through the 2020 survival show I-Land, they debuted in 2020.

Wishing the artist, a full and speedy recovery!

