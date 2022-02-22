comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.02.2022 | 1:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead inside a vehicle at age 43; cause of death unknown yet

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Empire fame Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy has been completed after she was found dead on Friday.The actress’ body was discovered inside a vehicle on Friday near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood.

Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead inside a vehicle at age 43; cause of death unknown yet

The 43-year-old actress' cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed with the case deferred pending further investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pearlman had been missing since February 13 and was last seen in Los Angeles around 9 p.m. local time, according to friends and family.

On Thursday, her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted that the former General Hospital actress' phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd.Savannah also wrote in her Twitter thread that Lindsey's sister has asked that they share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, adding, "Please know that you are never truly alone."

Lindsey's husband, Vance Smith, confirmed his wife's death on Instagram. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote Friday afternoon, adding, "I'm broken."

In addition, the actress' rep, Michael Chiaverini, released a statement obtained by People outlet following the discovery of her body."We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today," the statement read. "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix was among one of the celebrity friends involved in searching for Lindsey after she was reported missing. After learning about her death, the actress "thanked everyone who shared Lindsey's missing person report" via her Twitter account.

Lindsey Pearlman's notable television credits include roles in Selena: The Series on Netflix, The Ms. Pat Show on BET+, Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime, American Housewife on ABC, and Vicious on Urbanflix.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas…

Gangubai Kathiawadi passed with a U/A…

Shabana Azmi teams up with Balki for the…

Sanya Malhotra set to play a cop in her…

Trending Bollywood News: From Hrithik…

Ahan Shetty wins 'Best Actor Debut' at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification