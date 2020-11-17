Bollywood Hungama

Election Commission of India appoints Sonu Sood as the state icon of Punjab

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood has earned the moniker of Messiah of migrants for his noble gestures towards stranded migrant labourers, students, a circus troupe, patients, paramedics, frontline workers and the needy and has emerged as a source of inspiration for many across the country. And now, the actor has now added a new feather to his hat.

Sonu has been appointed as the state icon for Punjab by the Election Commission of India. This feat has left the humanitarian emotional who was born and brought up in Moga, a small town in Punjab.

Talking about it, he says, "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard."

His contributions to the society had earlier been recognised by Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Maharashtra CM, Udhav Thackeray. Apart from fans, his peers from the industry have lauded him for his noble gestures. A while back, he was awarded the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the jury at the United National Development Programme (UNDP).

