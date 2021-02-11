Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2021 | 7:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

ED raids actor Armaan Jain’s residence; summons him for questioning in a money laundering case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. Reportedly, the central agency raided his South Bombay house early on Tuesday morning but ended their search in a couple of hours owing to the news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise.

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. Reportedly, the central agency raided his South Bombay house early on Tuesday morning but ended their search in a couple of hours owing to the news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise. Armaan lives with his mother in their Peddar Road apartment. Reports state that the actor and his mother were allowed to attend the funeral proceedings and last rite rituals of Rajiv Kapoor. After the raid ws completed Armaan was reportedly summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with Tops Grup-a private security firm-- and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The actor is close friends with Sarnaik's son, Vehang, who is also facing investigation in the case. The two reportedly had exchanged messages regarding some business and financial transactions. Reportedly, the ED wanted to question the actor about the commission amount generated through Tops Grup and the MMRDA deal.

Armaan lives with his mother in their Peddar Road apartment. Reports state that the actor and his mother were allowed to attend the funeral proceedings and last rite rituals of Rajiv Kapoor.

After the raid ws completed Armaan was reportedly summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with Tops Grup-a private security firm- and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The actor is close friends with Sarnaik's son, Vehang, who is also facing investigation in the case. The two reportedly had exchanged messages regarding some business and financial transactions.

Reportedly, the ED wanted to question the actor about the commission amount generated through Tops Grup and the MMRDA deal.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer…

Bombay High Court to hear plea seeking…

ED receives complaint of The White Tiger…

Arjun Rampal and Konkona Sen Sharma to star…

Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan working…

BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification