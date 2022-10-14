While Black Adam is just a week away from its grand release, the post-credits scene for Dwayne Johnson’s DC anti-hero film gets leaked on social media platforms, giving out major spoiler.

Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam’s end-credits scene gets leaked on social media ahead of release

According to Variety, several posts that popped up Thursday on Twitter and TikTok included video with the Black Adam scene. Twitter confirmed to Variety that it is “removing the content in line with our rules,” according to a company representative.

As per the report, a TikTok spokesperson similarly said it has pulled down “Black Adam” videos for violating the app’s guidelines that prohibit posting copyrighted material. The posts on Twitter with the spoiler video removed indicate that Warner Bros. filed a copyright complaint to have the footage pulled down.

“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” reads the message in the posts. The videos are now actively being pulled down from the platforms as they qualify as copyright infringement.

Black Adam is officially releasing worldwide on October 21. Besides Johnson in the titular role, the anti-hero epic also stars Johnson, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi. Watch the trailer below!

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson plans to make Black Adam vs. Superman movie – “That is the whole point of this, man”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.