The Delhi Legislative Assembly election 2020 is set to take place tomorrow i.e. February 8, 2020 in a single phase, and about 70 members of the assembly will be elected. As per an announcement by the Home Ministry, the day has been announced as a paid holiday. This is to encourage voters to practice their voting right.

Due to election, all the multiplexes in the capital city will also remain shut till 6 p.m in the evening.

This week's Bollywood releases are Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial Shikara, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang. Check this space to know how they fare on Saturday.