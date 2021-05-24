Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa lashed out the World Values Network head, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who apparently accused her and the Hadid sisters (Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid) of being 'Anti- Semetic' for supporting Palestine by publishing a paid full-page ad on the same. This comes after Lipa and the Hadid sisters displayed their support for Palestinians on social media following the scuffle in Gaza that left more than 140 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

In a response by Rabbi Shmuley, the prolix ad, which appeared on Saturday’s newspaper main section, Shmuley made a paid ad naming Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid as the three mega- influencers, who have accused Israel of ethnic cleansing and has vilified Israel.

Dua Lipa stated the allegations were false and slammed the ad by tweeting a statement that read, “I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network,” she began her post.

Dua further continued, “This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination. She concluded the post by adding, "I take this stance because I believe that everyone - Jews, Muslims and Christians - have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose. The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

On the professional front, Dua Lipa recently released ‘We're Good’ track adding to ‘Future Nostalgia’ album.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

