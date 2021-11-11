Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 7:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Drake opens large scale nightclub in Toronto called History

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Global promoter Live Nation, which owns and operates numerous concert venues, has partnered with the rapper Drake for the new 2553-capacity club History. Drake helped design the club and it just opened in his hometown of Toronto, located in the city’s east-end Beaches neighborhood.

Ahead of Sunday’s opening night sold-out concert by Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers, general manager Steven Biasutti told Variety, noting that Drake is “one of the most popular artists in the world right now. What a great partnership we thought it would be, and it has been a tremendous success.” “He wanted to bring an arena experience to artists in a smaller club,” Biasutti says of his input.

History was created by DesignAgency in consultation with Live Nation Canada and Drake. Unlike Drake’s members-only Sher Club inside Scotiabank Arena, described by Toronto Life as having a “vampire-in-Vegas vibe,” or his custom-built mansion in the prestigious Bridle Path, described in an Architectural Digest feature as “a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials,” History’s interior is plain and timeless.

The club has a 22-foot x 40-foot stage with a permanent LED wall, and faces a two-level hall, the lower level accommodating 2202 people and the curved mezzanine 351, for a total capacity of 2553. Seated shows can also be accommodated. History also has the ability to livestream and record, and is equipped with cameras “located strategically throughout the venue for speaking engagements, like TED Talks.

History was supposed to open in October, but was delayed when Ontario upheld capacity restrictions due to COVID, forcing the cancellation of shows by All Time Low, Passenger and Allan Rayman. “We were just waiting for the province to allow 100% capacity and GA standing venues,” says Biasutti. “Suddenly we got the go-ahead. So we were ready to go on November 7, and we’re happy to have Bleachers on our stage.”

On the work front, on November 5, Drake released a horror-themed black and white music video for Knife Talk, the third single from Certified Lover Boy, with featured appearances by 21 Savage and Project Pat.

Also Read: Justin Bieber to hold stage interactive virtual concert in collaboration with Wave

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification