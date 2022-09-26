A group of 40 crew members, that worked on the production of Don't Worry Darling, issued a joint statement on Saturday denying the reports of tensions between director Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh on the set of the psychological thriller.

According to Entertainment Weekly, allegations that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a "screaming match" on set are "complete false," according to the crew members, which include writer and producer Katie Silberman, producer Miri Yoon, costume designer Arianne Phillips, and director of photography Matthew Libatique.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," Silberman and co. said in a joint statement issued to People. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Olivia Wilde, "an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production," the crew said, "ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved." The statement continued, "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast."

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader," the crew members continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend."

Miri Yoon, a producer for Don't Worry Darling, also told PEOPLE exclusively, "Rumors of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie." The statement comes after a Friday report from Vulture tabloid in which an anonymous source recalled a “screaming match” between Wilde and Pugh.

The report said then-studio head Toby Emmerich had to intervene and moderate a “long negotiation process” to ensure that Pugh would participate in the film’s press promotion and “not jeopardize the potential box office.”

Don't Worry Darling arrives in theaters September 30.

