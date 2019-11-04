Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2019 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

“My doctor was scared because after he announced to me that I had multiple myeloma, I didn’t react,” says Lisa Ray as she opens up about her battle with cancer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-turned-author Lisa Ray recently attended an event in Delhi where she spoke about her battle with cancer and how she reacted to the news of the diagnosis. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009 and was declared cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant.

“My doctor was scared because after he announced to me that I had multiple myeloma, I didn’t react,” says Lisa Ray as she opens up about her battle with cancer

Speaking at the event, she opened about her cancer diagnosis. She said, “My doctor was scared because after he announced to me that I had multiple myeloma, I didn’t react. Even though he said it was incurable and fatal. In my mind, I was thinking that my body has been trying to give me signals for months, and I was ignoring them. Then I got this strongest possible message. Intuitively, I knew something was wrong. But I didn’t have the courage to do anything, because I was trained to ignore what my body was telling me.”

She went on to add, “In our profession, you can’t go home when you’re sick. You pop medicines and get on with work. In addition, I hadn’t really dealt with the trauma of the accident I was in. What do we do when we don’t want to face something? We keep busy. I did that. Until finally I had to stop, listen to my body, heal and make changes. In a strange way, I realised it was a time of reckoning. I knew it wasn’t the end of me, I knew I wasn’t going to die, but I also knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Meanwhile, Lisa came out with her autobiography ‘Close To The Bone’ this year. It talks about her career as an actor and a model, struggles with cancer, her victory and much more. Lisa is married to management consultant Jason Dehni. The two welcomed twin daughters Soleil and Sufi via surrogacy in 2018.

Also Read: “I think the repression of woman in India is so institutionalized” – Lisa Ray 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer launch: Here’s…

Housefull 4: Multiplex Chain Owners rejoice…

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals why Kick 2 is…

"I did a lot of reading for this one," says…

Anees Bazmee dismisses reports of…

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification