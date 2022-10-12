Disney delays the release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars and other major projects

Disney has decided to shuffle the release dates of its major Marvel projects including Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars and more.

According to a report by Variety, Blade has been moved from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, which, in turn, shifted the rest of the MCU slate as part of the shuffle. Deadpool 3 release has been pushed from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024; Fantastic Four has been shifted from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025.

Moreover, an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars has been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026 and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney’s calendar.

Speaking of Blade, the move comes after the recent news that film’s former director Bassam Tariq exited the project. As per the report, Marvel has paused the production — starring Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer — as the studio looks to hire a new director.

Given the interconnected storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the substantial shift in Blade’s release caused a ripple to the release of other films in Marvel’s slate. Marvel’s next project to hit the big screen is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in November, marking the end of Phase Four for the MCU.

Additionally, in July, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Fantastic Four would kick off Phase Six, making Blade and Deadpool 3 the final two films in Phase Five.

