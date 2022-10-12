comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.10.2022 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Disney delays the release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars and other major projects

Bollywood News

Disney delays the release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars and other major projects

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Disney has decided to shuffle the release dates of its major Marvel projects including Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars and more.

Disney delays the release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars and other major projects

Disney delays the release of Marvel movies Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars and other major projects

According to a report by Variety, Blade has been moved from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, which, in turn, shifted the rest of the MCU slate as part of the shuffle. Deadpool 3 release has been pushed from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024; Fantastic Four has been shifted from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025.

Moreover, an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars has been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026 and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney’s calendar.

Speaking of Blade, the move comes after the recent news that film’s former director Bassam Tariq exited the project. As per the report, Marvel has paused the production — starring Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer — as the studio looks to hire a new director.

Given the interconnected storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the substantial shift in Blade’s release caused a ripple to the release of other films in Marvel’s slate. Marvel’s next project to hit the big screen is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in November, marking the end of Phase Four for the MCU.

Additionally, in July, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Fantastic Four would kick off Phase Six, making Blade and Deadpool 3 the final two films in Phase Five.

Also Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain the existence of Wolverine in the MCU in hilarious way

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kiara Advani bags 'Maharashtrian of the…

Dwayne Johnson plans to make Black Adam vs.…

Kanye West shows pornographic video amid…

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wraps up shoot! Ananya…

Pearl V Puri, Priya Varrier, Meezaan Jafri…

Dharmendra reacts to Javed Akhtar stating…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification