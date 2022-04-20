comscore

Director-producer T Rama Rao who made films with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth passes away at 83

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Senior producer-director T Rama Rao passed away on Wednesday, April 20 in Chennai. The 83-year-old who has helmed 70 films in Telugu and Hindi languages breathed his last during the early hours of Wednesday.

T Rama Rao who resided in Chennai's T Nagar area died at around 12.30 am due to age-related illness. His funeral will be held at Kannamapet crematorium at 4 pm on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundaeswari, Nag Suseela, and Ajay.

T Rama Rao has also bankrolled several hit films in Tamil. He has worked with some of the biggest stars of the film industry in India. From NTR, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Jayapradha, to ANR, he has worked with some of the greatest talents of the industry.

He joined the Hindi film industry in 1979 and worked with actors like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. He made movies like Andhaa Kanoon, Ek hi Book, Dosti Dushmani, Insaf Ki Pukar, Muqabla, Jung, among others in Hindi.

In Tamil, he produced films under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Productions and worked with actors like Vijay, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Vishal.

