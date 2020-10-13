Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.10.2020 | 6:02 PM IST

Diana Penty joins The Khaki Project, helps provide essentials for Mumbai Police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the COVID-19 lockdown still being imposed in full swing, the essential workers have been facing a lot of difficulty due to the lack of PPE kits and food/water supply to them. The actors have been doing their level best to help provide for as many essential workers as possible and have raised funds for the same. Diana Penty has joined hands with The Khaki Project and has managed to raise over Rs. 17 lakhs to arrange kits for the Mumbai Police.

Diana Penty joins The Khaki Project, helps provide essentials for Mumbai Police

She took to her Instagram to thank those that have helped out in this cause and wrote, “Thank you from every corner of my heart to each and everyone of you for your generous contribution towards The Khaki Project. Your love and support is what kept us going. A special shout-out to @salaambbayorg for all the assistance in making this happen. More power to you guys ???????? We are truly grateful for all the things we could accomplish with your kindness ❤???? ???????????????? @mumbaipolice #TheKhakiProject #MumbaiPolice.”

Take a look at the video.

Also Read: “She was one of my firsts,” says Diana Penty as she shares her experience working with Deepika Padukone in Cocktail

