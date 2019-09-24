Dia Mirza has always been the one to voice out her opinions on the constantly deteriorating climate conditions. From supporting such movements to becoming a Sustainable Development Growth advocate at the United Nations to represent India, Dia has surely come a long way. Her efforts to make the world a better place have surely made a lot of difference and helped a lot of people change their mindsets.
She took to her Instagram to post a picture where she is seen posing with other Sustainable Growth Development advocates at the United Nations. She captioned the picture as, “I am proud to represent my country and planet towards ensuring no one is left behind. #Repost @unsdgadvocates”
Take a look at the picture.
View this post on Instagram
I am proud to represent my country and planet towards ensuring no one is left behind. #Repost @unsdgadvocates with @get_repost ・・・ Yesterday, Secretary-General @antonioguterres met with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates Ahead of the General Assembly. The group agreed that while the SDGs are being adopted by governments, business and civil society, we are still dramatically behind where we need to be to achieve the Goals by 2030. The world needs to make a significant leap to succeed on the SDGs to reduce the suffering of people everywhere, including through the fight against climate change. The Secretary-General asked the Advocates to put urgency, scale, speed, emotion, and the dignity of people behind their efforts to drive action on the SDGs and to identify opportunities to achieve tipping points to change the trajectory on each of the Goals. The SDG Advocates committed to driving action on the SDGs, and to playing a key role in the Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs. #GlobalGoals #DecadeOfAction #ClimateAction #ActOnClimateNow
Way to go, Dia! The world definitely needs more people like you.
