Dia Mirza has always been the one to voice out her opinions on the constantly deteriorating climate conditions. From supporting such movements to becoming a Sustainable Development Growth advocate at the United Nations to represent India, Dia has surely come a long way. Her efforts to make the world a better place have surely made a lot of difference and helped a lot of people change their mindsets.

She took to her Instagram to post a picture where she is seen posing with other Sustainable Growth Development advocates at the United Nations. She captioned the picture as, “I am proud to represent my country and planet towards ensuring no one is left behind. #Repost @unsdgadvocates”

Take a look at the picture.

Way to go, Dia! The world definitely needs more people like you.

