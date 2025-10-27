The Indo-German filmmaker brings together two powerhouse performers for a love story that promises emotional depth, realism, and global appeal.

Actors Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza are all set to share the screen for the first time in an untitled love story helmed by Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi. The upcoming film, produced by Kovid Gupta Films, is said to explore love and human emotions through a mature and soulful lens, blending poetic storytelling with contemporary realism.

Rahul Bhat, known for his sharp script choices and impactful performances, continues to strengthen his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. Following his acclaimed role in Black Warrant and his festival-favourite turn in Kennedy, Bhat will soon be seen in The Wives directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, as well as his Hollywood debut Lost & Found In Kumbh, alongside other upcoming projects.

The film also marks a refreshing collaboration with Dia Mirza, whose grace and emotional authenticity have long resonated with audiences. Having consistently chosen meaningful and socially conscious projects, Dia brings her characteristic depth and poise to this story of nuanced relationships.

Director Kanwal Sethi, celebrated for his work in both Indian and international cinema, is known for crafting intimate human stories with universal resonance. His upcoming venture is expected to capture the lyrical essence of romance while delving into the emotional complexities of modern love.

The project is being produced by Kovid Gupta, a filmmaker, screenwriter, and author who founded Kovid Gupta Films in 2018 with a focus on creating meaningful and engaging cinema. A former Head of Business Development at Vinod Chopra Films, Gupta is also the author of two bestselling books — Kingdom of the Soap Queen: The Story of Balaji Telefilms and Redrawing India: The Teach For India Story.

While details about the title, supporting cast, and release timeline remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest the film will be a visually rich and emotionally charged story that traverses cultural and emotional landscapes.

With Kanwal Sethi’s cross-cultural sensibilities, the fresh pairing of Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza, and Kovid Gupta’s vision as producer, this untitled love story is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic collaborations of the year.

