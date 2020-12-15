Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2020 | 1:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Dharma Productions ventures into talent representation and management in partnership with Cornerstone to launch Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA)

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With its immense contribution to the Indian cinema for over 40 years, Dharma Productions is now all set to redefine the representation of artists across the spectrum of actors and talent from the music industry to unravel the seamless opportunities for them and help them build their careers in their respective industries. Surfacing the realm of this partnership with Cornerstone, this new talent management agency is called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Dharma Productions ventures into talent representation and management in partnership with Cornerstone to launch Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA)

Over the years, Dharma Productions has contributed significantly to the core of this industry with distinct artists. It has elevated the ground for numerous individuals of passion, talent and hard work and paved a way to newer heights.

Cornerstone, helmed by Bunty Sajdeh, has proven its expertise in end-to-end talent management for well over a decade. With its strategic brand building skills right from sales and marketing both conventional and digital, to licensing, animation and gaming, PR and overall image management, Cornerstone has successfully represented several prominent sport and entertainment talent alike.

Carrying forward the same legacy of Dharma Productions and Cornerstone, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.

Dharma Cornerstone Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing and contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production and accessibility via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR. With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish & refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams & potential of each associated talent.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical…

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Western Railways ropes in Sonu Sood to make…

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification