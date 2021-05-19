Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2021 | 3:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has announced they identify as non-binary and is changing their pronouns to they/them. In a video, Demi went on to explain the reason behind the changed pronouns.

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changed pronouns to they/them 

The post on Twitter read, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."

Demi further explained, "Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Demi further noted. "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox."

In the video package, they revealed that they are announcing this because of all the self-reflective work they have done over the past year. "I feel [the change to they/them pronouns] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering," Demi said.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato sets summer vibe in her printed orange co-ords with Balenciaga boots worth Rs. 82,000

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Vishal…

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia…

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur…

Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh…

Sudha Chandran's father KD Chandran passes…

Sumona Chakravarti reveals she’s unemployed;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification