The actor urged those stuck in the UAE city during the crisis to reach out via social media, continuing his humanitarian efforts.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again stepped forward to help people in need. The Bollywood star recently took to social media to offer assistance to travellers stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions related to the Israel–Iran conflict.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Sood shared a video message announcing that safe accommodation would be provided free of cost to those unable to return home due to the crisis. Along with the video, the actor wrote, “War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need.”

In the accompanying video, Sood addressed those affected by the situation and assured them that support was available. “Anyone who's stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We'll make sure that you get free-of-cost accommodation.” He further added, “Jo log bhi humare Hindustani hai, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log phase hue hain Dubai ke andar, aap mujhe DM kijiye (Whoever, whether our fellow Indians, or people of any nationality who are stranded in Dubai, please send me a DM). We will make sure that you get a free of cost stay till you reach your country. Jai Hind. God bless you all”.

The actor’s gesture quickly gained attention online, with many users praising him for once again extending a helping hand during a difficult situation. Over the past few years, Sood has earned a reputation for stepping up during crises and offering assistance to those in need.

During the peak of the COVID‑19 pandemic, the actor became widely known for organising transportation and logistical support for thousands of stranded citizens across India. His efforts helped many reach their hometowns safely at a time when travel restrictions had left countless people stranded.

With his latest initiative aimed at supporting travellers stuck in Dubai, Sood continues to reinforce the humanitarian image he built during the pandemic. As tensions in the region continue to disrupt travel plans for many, the actor’s offer of shelter has provided reassurance to those looking for temporary support until they are able to return to their home countries.

