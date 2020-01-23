Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.01.2020 | 5:42 PM IST

Deepika Padukone joins the Louis Vuitton family, becomes the first Bollywood actress to collaborate with the brand!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone has only one aim, and that is global domination! The Chhapaak actress has been breaking glass ceilings and winning at life in general with every move. From starring in Om Shanti Om to Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts all over the world. With a global fan-following, Deepika was recently invited at the WEF 2020 where she received the prestigious Crystal Award 2020 for her initiative, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Today, Deepika Padukone has announced on her social media that she will be a part of Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign and her fans are freaking out with excitement! She posted a picture with the caption, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting… #LVprefall20 BOOM!???? @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton”

Take a look at it.

Deepika Padukone, on the professional front, will next be seen in ’83 with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s all-black Gauchere outfit is going to leave you spell-bound!

