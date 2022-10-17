comscore

Deepika Padukone becomes the only Indian woman in ‘Top 10 Most Beautiful Women’ list as per Golden Ratio of Beauty

Bollywood News

Jodie Comer declared as the most beautiful woman as per this science survey. Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande among others are also a part of the list.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a recent survey conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to have made it to the list of top 10 most beautiful women. The scientific method, referred to as ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty', is expected to use the symmetrical features as tools of measurement. As per this method, Jodie Comer has been declared as the most beautiful woman, followed by Zendaya and Bella Hadid.

Deepika Padukone becomes the only Indian woman in 'Top 10 Most Beautiful Women' list as per Golden Ratio of Beauty

Deepika Padukone becomes the only Indian woman in ‘Top 10 Most Beautiful Women’ list as per Golden Ratio of Beauty

Speaking about the Golden Ratio of Beauty, Dr. Julian De Silva was quoted in Yahoo UK saying, “Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 percent, which is only 1.3 percent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.”

Deepika Padukone received a score of 91.22. Besides Jodie Comer, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Deepika Padukone, the other women in the top 10 list of most beautiful women included Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Jourdan Dunn, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardarshian, and HoYeon Jung.

Coming to Deepika, is currently busy with three major projects in Bollywood. The actress will be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the Pan India film Project K. She also has the comeback vehicle of Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, that also stars John Abraham. Besides these two, she will be paired alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter.

Also ReadDeepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, five Bollywood stars who successfully embraced the latex trend

