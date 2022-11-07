comscore

Choi Woo Shik in talks with Park Seo Joon to join sequel of reality show Youn’s Kitchen

Bollywood News

Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon in talks to feature in the sequel of tvN’s reality cooking show Youn’s Kitchen.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean stars Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon are currently in talks to feature in the sequel of tvN’s internationally acclaimed reality show Youn’s Kitchen.

Choi Woo Shik in talks with Park Seo Joon to join sequel of reality show Youn's Kitchen

Choi Woo Shik in talks with Park Seo Joon to join sequel of reality show Youn’s Kitchen

According to Korean media portal Soompi, just like the original show, the new reality series will follow a cast of stars as they open and run a small Korean restaurant overseas. Now it has been confirmed that Choi Woo Shik joins Youn’s Kitchen cast members Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi – who are also in talks – to feature in the sequel show, which originally aimed to begin filming in early December.

The Our Beloved Summer actor previously appeared on Youn’s Kitchen spin-off show Youn’s Stay last year. Meanwhile, season 1 of Youn’s Kitchen starred Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jun, Jung Yoo Mi and Shin Goo who open a Korean restaurant on an island in Indonesia, to serve local people and tourists.

Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi returned for the second season and were joined by Park Seo Joon for the popular Korean cooking reality. The first season of Youn’s Kitchen originally aired in 2017 followed by the second season in 2018.

Also Read: Murder DIEary: Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon to star in new Netflix thriller drama

