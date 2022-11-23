The CBI shared its findings on the death of Disha Salian, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's manager for a brief period

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian happened due to an accident. As per a report in The Economic Times, the agency probed the death of the 28-year-old in connection with that of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI concludes Disha Salian’s death as accident

Disha was Sushant’s manager for some time. While she passed away on the intervening night of 8-9 June 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment just days later on 14th June. Salian had fallen from the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.

A senior CBI official told the publication on the basis of anonymity, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

While highlighting that her death isn’t linked to Sushant’s, the official added, “Other than a few chats, which were in connection to a brand-building exercise, nothing more was found between Salian and Rajput. While Rajput had searched on Google news reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide, there is nothing to show that her death triggered his suicide. They are two different incidents that are unfortunately linked.”

The CBI is also investigating the case of Sushant’s death since 2020 but it hasn’t given any verdict on the same.

Also read: Vaishali Takkar passes away; her old post featuring Sushant Singh Rajput re-surfaces

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.