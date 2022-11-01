In response to the report, a source from BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement, “RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

Pop titans BTS are unstoppable. When in June 2022 the group announced they are taking a break from group music, they also mentioned that the focus would be to release solo work and collaborations. In the last couple of months, several collaborations have been released from the members. Following J-Hope’s Jack In The Box album and Jin’s single ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay, the group’s leader RM will drop his solo album on November 25.

BTS’ RM to drop solo album on November 25

If the reports are to be believed, the member is currently gearing up for his solo work which he teased on his Instagram story a few days ago. In response to the report, a source from BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement, “RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

RM has previously mixtapes titled RM and Mono. He recently did a song collaboration with Balming Tiger on ‘Sexy Nukim’

Meanwhile, BTS members have all released collaborations in recent times. J-Hope became the first member to drop his solo album in July 2022 with Jack In The Box with two lead tracks ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’. He released his collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ with rapper Crush on September 22.

On the other hand, V released his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He was also featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track ‘Left and Right’; SUGA collaborated with PSY on ‘That That’ whereas Jimin released an OST ‘With You’ with Ha Sung Woon for K-drama Our Blues.

It was recently announced that BTS will fulfil their mandatory military conscription and opt for full-time service. Jin will be the first one to enlist followed by other members after their solo work releases. They will resume activities as a group in 2025.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.