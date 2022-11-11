comscore

BTS’ RM announces new album Indigo; to release on December 2

Bollywood News

Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pop Titans BTS' RM will release his first official solo album Indigo on December 2. RM delivered the news by revealing the name of his new album with a mood cut on his Instagram on Thursday.

BTS' RM announces new album Indigo; to release on December 2

BIGHIT MUSIC also made the announcement via global fandom life platform Weverse. Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary. The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

In a note on Weverse, RM wrote in Korean, "Hello, finally because of all of you, my 1st solo album is releasing I've worked diligently to prepare for four years. The image is a mood cut and not the jacket (photo). It’s very different from my previous work. Fun friends are also included in here as well please take good care of me until 12/2."

Previously, RM released mixtapes mono in 2018 which debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, and RM in 2015.

RM is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and the leader of 21st century pop icons, BTS. RM’s discography includes solo mixtapes, RM (Mar 2015) and mono. (Oct 2018), which proved his outstanding musical capability regardless of genre.

RM is also known as an art enthusiast and shows his unparalleled ability in writing profound lyrics often inspired by diverse works of art. Based on his flexible and philosophical thinking, RM has worked with various artists including Lil Nas X, Fall Out Boy, Wale, and HONNE.

Also Read: ‘The Astronaut’: BTS Jin’s first solo entry achieves highest debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 of any Korean solo song since PSY’s Hangover’

