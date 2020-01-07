Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2020 | 9:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

BTS to make their comeback with Map Of The Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020

ByMonica Yadav

It’s happening. The Bangtan boys are coming back and we finally have a release date. BTS, on Tuesday, announced that their comeback album is titled Map Of The Soul: 7. The announcement also revealed the release date and that is February 21, 2020.

BTS to make their comeback with Map Of The Soul 7 on February 21, 2020

BTS, which comprises of, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, have been teasing the fans about their upcoming album for quite a while. The pre orders begin on January 8, 2020. More details are awaited.

BTS’ last album titled Map Of The Soul: Persona released last year in April. The title track ‘Boy With Luv’ broke YouTube record of most viewed music video in 24 hours.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express her…

On Irrfan Khan’s birthday, makers of Angrezi…

Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals what…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh is making a…

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey spills the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification