Pop band BTS’ member Jin will appear as a special guest at Coldplay’s world tour in Buenos Aires to perform ‘The Astronaut’ together on October 28. The announcement was made via a text exchange between Jin and Chris Martin.

The new announcement follows after the unveiling of ‘The Astronaut’ poster that reveals Coldplay’s participation in co-writing the song. BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement about Jin’s appearance at the English band Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour via global fandom life platform Weverse today.

Jin and Coldplay will perform ‘The Astronaut’ live together for the first time. The concert will take place at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium on October 28 (local time). A live cinema broadcast of the concert will be available worldwide. The live performance of ‘The Astronaut’ will also be available to watch on BTS’ official YouTube channel after the concert ends. ‘The Astronaut,’ co-written by Jin and Coldplay, is set to be released at midnight ET on October 28.

Towards the end of their recent Busan concert, which was held October 15, Jin was heard saying that fans can look forward to this new music. “I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you, so I hope you enjoy them.”

This will mark Jin’s first solo project since BTS announced in June 2022 that they were halting their group activities for now in order to focus of their solo endeavors. On October 17, the agency of the group announced that all seven members will enlist in the military for their mandatory service.

Jin (Kim Seok-jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and member of BTS. Jin’s appealing voice and clear tone amplify the emotions delivered through music. His solo records ‘Awake’, ‘Epiphany’, and ‘Moon’, and original television soundtracks for Korean TV series including ‘Yours’ (Jirisan soundtrack), ‘Even If I Die, It’s You’ (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack) show his unique vocal color and power of expression. Released in 2021, ‘Super Tuna’ set a huge dance challenge trend with its cheerful melody and easy dance moves. Known as “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin struts his unexpected charms through various content and TV shows. He recently filmed a variety show No Prepare featuring rapper Youngji which premiered on October 20 and kickstarts his official promotions for the new single.

