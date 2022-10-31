Following the recent tragic events in Itaewon, multiple South Korean celebrities are canceling and postponing their scheduled promotional activities for the next few days.

BTS’ Jin, EXO’s Chen, actor Jung Il Woo, DRIPPIN & more postpone promotions and album releases amid Itaewon tragedy

Halloween celebrations turned deadly in South Korea’s Itaewon. It was reported that a crowd crush led to the death of 154 people, of whom 26 were foreign nationals and 132 were injured as per updates on Sunday, according to Korea Herald. An estimate of 100,000 people was expected to be in attendance on Saturday night in Itaewon.

In the narrow alley, around 10:40 pm, the crowd began to surge leaving people stuck there for over one and a half hours. This led to suffocation in the tight space. Videos and photos went viral on social media in which people and first responders were giving CPR on the spot to people who were unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. Maximum fatalities were those of people in their 20s.

In light of the tragic events, BTS' Jin’s debut appearance on SBS’ reality show Running Man, which was scheduled for October 30, has now been cancelled. SBS announced the cancelation of his episode by issuing an official statement and asked for fans’ understanding.

The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you. — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, PSY's South Korean record label and entertainment agency PNATION announced that the label will “postpone uploading all scheduled promotional activities and contents until 11/05 12AM during this national mourning period.”

EXO's Chen also decided to postpone the release of his upcoming 3rd solo mini album Last Scene.

첸 세 번째 미니앨범 '사라지고 있어 (Last Scene)'에 관심을 가져주신 팬 여러분께 진심으로 감사드리며, 추후 발매일이 확정되는 대로 알려드리도록 하겠습니다. 감사합니다. — EXO (@weareoneEXO) October 30, 2022

Soloist AleXa’s agency ZB label announced that AleXa has postponed the promotion schedule of her upcoming new mini album Girls Gone Vogue.

안녕하세요.

지비레이블입니다. 알렉사 새 미니앨범 [Girls Gone Vogue] 앨범 프로모션과 관련하여 변경 사항을 안내드립니다. pic.twitter.com/oi1gYU0vtH — ✨ AleXa ✨ (@AleXa_ZB) October 30, 2022

DRIPPIN also announced that DRIPPIN’s 1st album The Villain: The End promotional content, which was scheduled to be released today, will not be uploaded amid national mourning.

변경된 드리핀 컴백 프로모션 콘텐츠 공개 일정은 추후 공지를 통해 다시 안내 드릴 예정입니다. 기다려주셨을 팬 여러분의 너른 양해 부탁드리며, 조속히 상황이 나아지길 진심으로 바라겠습니다. 감사합니다. — DRIPPIN (@DRIPPIN) October 30, 2022

Xdinary Heroes' agency announced that the promotional content for the group's 2nd mini album Overload, will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

Hello, this is JYPE. We are informing you that the content release for this week, including the teasing contents of Xdinary Heroes 2nd Mini Album <Overload>, will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

We ask for your kind understanding. — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) October 30, 2022

Moreover, actor Jung Il Woo also announced via statement on social media about the postponement of his fan meeting in Japan. The statement reads, “Notice of postponement of Osaka and Tokyo fan meeting. First of all, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Itaewon accident in Korea. As the period of national remembrance has been set in Korea, we also have to make a difficult decision to express our intentions of remembrance.”

The statement continued, “We have decided to postpone the Osaka and Tokyo performances you have been waiting for for a long time. We deeply apologize for having to postpone the fan meeting you have been waiting for and cheering us on until now. We promise to see you again, and once again we sincerely apologize. To the fans who came to the Osaka and Tokyo performances, Jung Il-woo would like to personally apologize.”

“The purchased ticket can be used for the next postponed performance, so please keep it until further notice,” they added.

Yong Jun Hyung's EP titled Loner, whose virtual tracks and physical album were both scheduled to be released on Sunday and Monday respectively, have now been delayed. Moreover, newly released films Remember and Confession canceled the appearance of cast members and directors at theaters to greet audiences.

Initially, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Min, and director Lee Il Hyung were scheduled to participate in the event for Remember, while So Ji Sub, Kim Yoon Jin, Nana, and director Yoon Jong Sik were scheduled to participate for Confession. Ma Dong Seok’s upcoming film Men of Plastic also canceled its press conference.

