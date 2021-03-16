Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh’s pair in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi still happens to be one of the favourite on-screen pairs. While the fans were rooting for the on-screen couple to end up together, both Erica and Shaheer are quite happy with their respective relationships. Even though season one of the show ended rather quickly, season 2 of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was recently announced with Shaheer Sheikh in the lead.

As per the latest reports, Erica Fernandes, who had been rather unsure of doing another season with Shaheer Sheikh considering their dating history, has now come on board for season two of the show. While things have not been confirmed by either of the stars yet, there are a lot of rumours going around the fact that the pair will reunite once again for the show. The supporting cast has not been announced yet but the news of Erica and Shaheer reuniting will surely leave their fans super happy.

Other details regarding the show going on floors are yet to be revealed and it happens to be in the pre-production stage. What do you think of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh reuniting on-screen once again? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.