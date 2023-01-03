There were recent reports about Boney Kapoor acquiring the Hindi remake rights of the successful Tamil film Love Today. Reports also said that he has signed Varun Dhawan to play the lead in the film. However, the veteran producer has rubbished all such reports as untrue.

Boney Kapoor denies acquiring rights of Love Today; says: “I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today”

Taking onto Twitter, Kapoor said, “Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake.”

Released in November last year, Love Today was written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film marked his debut as the lead actor and it also starred Ivana and Raveena Ravi.

Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 2, 2023

Love Today is a romantic drama about a software engineer Uthaman Pradeep (Ranganathan) who is in love with Nikhitha (Ivana) and vice-versa. The girl hails from an upper-class family. When Pradeep visits his girlfriend’s father to ask for her hand in marriage, the father puts forth a condition. Both Pradeep and Nikhitha should exchange their phones for a day and if after the completion of that period they still feel they love each other, he won’t object to their marriage.

Love Today enjoyed positive reviews and enormous box office success after being made at a moderate budget.

