Boman Irani collaborates with his sons under his home production

Boman Irani shot for the first project of his production house Irani Movietone recently. The ad shoot took place in Mumbai and it was a 1-day schedule. An interesting part of this project is that the project was directed by Boman Irani’s younger son Kayoze Irani, line produced by his elder son Danesh Irani and stars Boman Irani.

Talking about his experience of working with his sons, Boman Irani shared, “Initially, it felt odd when they started calling me Boman Sir on the set, instead of dad. But I guess that’s the first rule of being professional and the rest follows. Overall it was a great experience working with them and this is just the beginning.”

Boman Irani launched his production house Irani Movietone earlier this year. He will be next seen in the film Made In China co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, which will release later this year.

