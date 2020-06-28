Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 28 years in Bollywood – “Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In 1982, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the films after starring in multiple TV shows like Fauji, Circus, Wagle Ki Duniya. While he was already popular on Television, he had a long way to go. But, he instantly made impressive beginning with Deewana starring alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. On June 25, the superstar completed 28 years in the film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 28 years in Bollywood – “Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you”

On Sunday, June 28, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 28 years in Bollywood by sharing a monochrome picture on social media. He captioned it saying, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."

In the next tweet, he thanked Gauri Khan for clicking the photo. He wrote, "28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment."

While Shah Rukh Khan has been on hiatus since the release of Zero in 2018, the actor has been busy producing movies and web shows. He has produced Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan and two Netflix shows – Bard Of Blood and Betaal.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan joins the work from home league during COVID-19, spotted shooting in Mannat’s balcony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

