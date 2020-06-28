In 1982, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the films after starring in multiple TV shows like Fauji, Circus, Wagle Ki Duniya. While he was already popular on Television, he had a long way to go. But, he instantly made impressive beginning with Deewana starring alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. On June 25, the superstar completed 28 years in the film industry.

On Sunday, June 28, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 28 years in Bollywood by sharing a monochrome picture on social media. He captioned it saying, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."

In the next tweet, he thanked Gauri Khan for clicking the photo. He wrote, "28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment."

28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment. https://t.co/UC8FZUiF5X — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

While Shah Rukh Khan has been on hiatus since the release of Zero in 2018, the actor has been busy producing movies and web shows. He has produced Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan and two Netflix shows – Bard Of Blood and Betaal.

