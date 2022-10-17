Hollywood singer Billie Eilish was spotted holding hands with The Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford and fans are taking to social media questioning the major age difference between the two musicians.

Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford spark dating rumors after seen holding hands

According to Page Six tabloid, a fan posted a TikTok video of the pair leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Friday that showed Eilish, 20, reaching to grab 31-year-old Rutherford’s hand on their way out.

“OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights,” the fan captioned the post. While Rutherford’s face was not clearly visible in the clip, he appeared to be wearing the same leather jacket in an Instagram Story shared by Eilish’s brother, Finneas. As per the report, two days later, Twitter account Pop Crave shared a photo of the rumored couple enjoying a meal together at a restaurant.

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Eles no msm banheiro vei

Eu não tô preparada p isso #BillieEilish #JesseRutherford pic.twitter.com/eUWOZwtR0C — αηηα ???? (@annxstratford) October 17, 2022

Following the rumors of them dating, several took to Twitter expressing their frustration over the age gap between the two as Billie is 20 years old, while Jesse is 31. “Jesse Rutherford dating Billie Eilish is literally my 9/11 and not in a “i wish i had him” way in a “he’s a WEIRDO” way,” one person wrote. While another user tweeted, “yes they are adults but 20 and 31 are not NEARLY in the same maturity range… like a 20 year old is college aged and a 31 year old is a fully grown ass adult.”

As the outlet mentions, the “Happier Than Ever” singer has been tight-lipped about her love life over the years. She was previously linked to rapper Brandon “Q” Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. While the “Sweater Weather” musician dated model Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021.

Also Read: Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic’s withdrawal from 2023 Grammys consideration: “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.