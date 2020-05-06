Bollywood Hungama

THIS is why Bigg Boss 2 contestant, Sambhavna Seth, was rushed to the hospital

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
THIS is why Bigg Boss 2 contestant, Sambhavna Seth, was rushed to the hospital

The outbreak of coronavirus has made it difficult for people to get treated for other illnesses without being a COVID-19 suspect. However, the Bigg Boss 2 contestant, Sambhavna Seth who is well known for her vlogs, was rushed to the hospital in the dead of the night. Her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, took to Sambhavna’s Instagram to inform her fans of the situation.

THIS is why Bigg Boss 2 contestant, Sambhavna Seth, was rushed to the hospital

According to Avinash’s message, Sambhavna had to be rushed to the hospital twice. When she was unwell a couple of days ago, her husband accompanied her to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and the couple came back home at 5 am. However, they took her back to the hospital again. While her fans were extremely worried about her health, Sambhavna spoke to a portal and clarified the reason behind it. She said that her blood pressure dropped low and she fainted, she is also suffering from a severe ear infection and her ear is completely blocked.

 

She further spoke about the stress they had to go through to get her admitted to a hospital. Sambhavna clarified that no hospital opened its gates till 4 in the morning. She tried a few hospitals before the staff at Kokilaben attended her and asked her to leave soon after the treatment, which is why she had to go back again.

 

