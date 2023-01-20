Bigg Boss 16 has been leaving audiences entertained with its major twists and turns in plot. With relationships weakening, friends being backstabbed, and loyalty being tested, the drama in the house has only been fueling up with the finale week nearing. To lighten up the mood, the Bigg Boss house master decided to add a twist in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, among others are given an activity where they have to recreate some iconic scenes from films and television shows which includes Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, popular TV soaps Uttaran and the recent Naagin 6.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot to turn Ayushmann Khurrana from Dream Girl; Tina Datta to recreate Uttaran scene

Bigg Boss master will be seen giving skits to the contestants as they will paired together with a partner to reenact a scene. Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are asked to take a cue from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. Talking about it, a source close to the show said, “Shalin will be a girl in call center flirting with a customer just like Ayushmaan from Dream Girl whereas Shiv Thakare will give the cues as the caller.” The source also added that Archana Gautam will play the role of Kiara from Naagin 6 (originally essayed by Tejasswi Prakash) whereas Soundarya Sharma will be the villain aka Mahek from the supernatural drama. However, we are yet to understand the scene they will be recreating from the show.

On the other hand, Tina Datta will return to her character as the iconic Ichha along with Sumbul Touqeer as the antagonist Tapasya from the iconic show Uttaran. The source mentioned, “The scene will revolve around Veer where Tapasya regrets not being with him and Iccha responds to her dilemma by saying, ‘God also didn't want you guys to be together’.” For the unversed, Veer is played by Nandish Sandhu and Tapasya is played by Rashmi Desai. In the show, Veer is initially married to Tapasya but their marriage hits rock bottom when he becomes aware of his wife’s evil intentions and crime. He is later married to Iccha in the show, whom he originally loved.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and is also available for streaming on Voot. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Captaincy-cum-ticket task drives a wedge between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.