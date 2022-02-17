Bigg Boss 15 ended last month while the after-party is still on. The contestants of this season are often spotted together having a gala time together across various restaurants and clubs in Mumbai. Recently, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia met for a dinner outing.

For the dinner, Rashami looked gorgeous as she donned an off-shoulder red gown. While Neha Bhasin looked gorgeous in a black crop top and mini faux leather skirt. Umar Riaz looked dapper in a casual all-denim look and Rajiv sported an all-black attire.

All of them met for Rashami Desai's birthday celebrations and had a lot of fun together. Upon meeting, they also made some goofy reels on some of the viral peppy tracks of Instagram. In the video shared by Rajiv Adatia, all of them are seen dancing on Brothers Twinz beats. "Why so serious?? Girls this is how you have fun!", Rajiv wrote sharing the video. While the video shared by Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai had all of them grooving to the viral 'Kaccha Badam' track. Sharing the video, Rashami in the caption wrote, "Kacha Badam… @nehabhasin4u @rajivadatia the only kacha dancer here was @rajivadatia after 20 takes… ???? @umarriazz91 we missed you in the miss one!".

