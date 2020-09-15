Bigg Boss 14 is all set to launch on October 3. With the fans eagerly awaiting to know the final contestants’ list, the makers have to ensure all the precautions have been taken care of before they begin shooting considering the current Coronavirus scenario in the country. With a list of new rules that also included no international travel for the year 2020, the contestants will have to abide by the social distancing rules in the house as well.

As per the latest reports, the contestants will be quarantined before they make an entry into the house. They will have to stay in a hotel in Goregaon from September 20. All the 15 contestants will undergo a test for COVID-19 before they are quarantined and will also undergo one after 11 days before entering the house on October 1. The contestants are expected to make an entry with a power-packed dance performance sans the live audience given the social distancing norms.

Unlike every year, this time, the contestants will not be able to have a tête-à-tête with Salman Khan post-elimination. Salman Khan will be in contact with the contestants remotely and will shoot for his portions for the weekend special episodes. The superstar is expected to undergo a COVID-19 test before he begins filming for the premiere with the contestants on October 1.

With less than 15 days left for the premiere, who do you think will be a part of Bigg Boss 14? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

