South Korean juggernaut group BTS member Jimin’s Seoul apartment was recently seized temporarily due to negligence towards health insurance payments. The Grammy-nominated group’s agency Big Hit Music has now officially addressed reports of Jimin’s apartment seizure due to non-payment of insurance premiums and admitted that the situation had been caused by an error at the company.

On April 24, it was reported that the National Health Insurance Service had seized Jimin’s apartment at Nine One Hannam in Seoul on January 25 due to the singer not paying his health insurance premiums. As Korean tabloid Soompi notes, Jimin received four separate notices about the seizure by registered mail during the time that his apartment was temporarily seized, and the seizure was ultimately lifted on April 22 after he paid the overdue health insurance premiums.

The management label Big Hit Music responded with a statement explaining the situation later that evening. “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake,” the statement began.

The statement continued, “Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as [his premiums] being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence,” it ended.

Meanwhile, Jimin recently made headlines for his debut OST “With You” for the K-drama Our Blues. The singer collaborated with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for the first time for the OST. As for the apartment, Jimin bought his property in Nine Hannam One Hill for 5.9 billion won (over Rs. 36.1 crore) in May last year. It was reported back then that he and RM bought apartments in the same complex.

