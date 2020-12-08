Korean agency Big Hit Labels, in November, announced a family concert that will have artists under their label perform at the 2021 New Year's Eve offline and online concerts. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, a day ago, the company decided to cancel the offline concert but will go ahead with the online concert. Amongst the artists who will part of the 2021 New Year's Eve concert include TXT, Lee Hyun, G-Friend, NU'EST, Enhypen, and Bumzu as the show will be headlined by popstars BTS.

Previously, Big Hit Labels teased special performers who will be part of the concert and now they have revealed the final lineup. On December 8, during the ticketing reveal, it was announced that Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki will be performing during the 2021 NYE show. All three artists have previously collaborated with BTS.

Halsey featured on BTS' track 'Boy With Luv' from their 2019 EP 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'. Suga of BTS, rapper-songwriter-producer, featured on Halsey's album 'Manic' with his collab track 'Suga's Interlude'.

We put a song out yesterday and today we get to celebrate in person!!!! ✨????????????Best feeling in the world! pic.twitter.com/eHdcPUutId — h (@halsey) December 7, 2019

Lauv was a part of the remix of 'Make It Right' and then members Jimin and Jungkook collaborated with Lauv on the track 'Who' from his album 'how i'm feeling'.

Steve Aoki has worked with BTS on 'Mic Drop' remix from their album 'Love Yourself: Her', 'The Truth Untold' from 'Love Yourself: Tear' and then 'Waste It On Me', an EDM track featuring RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

There will also be a special tribute stage for late singer-songwriter Shin Hae Chul by Big Hit Labels artist. The artists will croon 'To You' and 'What Do You Really Want?'

