South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI will reportedly star alongside Song Joong Ki and Hong Sa Bin in the upcoming noir film Hwaran (romanized title). It is a noir film about precarious characters who make dangerous choices to escape hellish reality. It will be produced by Sanai Pictures and HISTORY D&C.

According to The Korea Herald report, Song Joong Ki will star in the role of Chi Gun, the leader of an underground crime organisation who crosses paths with the film’s protagonist, Yun Kyu (Hong Sa Bin), and his sister, played by BIBI.

On September 23, the film’s distributor Megabox Plus M confirmed that BIBI has was onboard to star in the film new film with Song Joon Ki. Currently, she is also in talks to star in a new drama of Disney+ called The Worst Evil (literal translation) and will release her first studio album Noir: The Lowlife Princess in October.

BIBI was previously also confirmed to join the cast of Netflix thriller series Sweet Home for its season 2. However, earlier this week, it was reported that she had stepped down from the role due to scheduling conflicts.

