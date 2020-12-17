Bhumi Pednekar has become a very powerful voice in India who is bringing constant attention towards climate change. An environmentally conscious citizen, Bhumi launched a much-lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilizing citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Now Bhumi will be an active part of the global citizen initiative, Count Us In, initiated by a diverse group of organizations, and counting with the support of former UN Climate Chief, Christiana Figueres. Bhumi has been roped in as a Stubborn Optimist – a climate champion who will be working closely to inspire and educate Indians towards reducing their carbon footprint. Her initiative Climate Warrior will work very closely with Count Us In to involve and educate Indians across the country.

Bhumi says, “Protecting the environment has become my life’s mission and I’m thrilled to partner with Count Us In to raise more awareness towards climate change in India. Christiana Figueres is an inspirational human being who has dedicated her life to saving the planet and I look forward to working with her on this issue in my country. I believe that it is important for the youth of India to stand up and step forward on this critical issue. We have to all join hands and constantly work towards protecting our planet because honestly there is no planet B.”

"We have less than a decade to do what science shows is necessary - halving emissions by 2030," says Christiana Figueres, former UN Climate Chief, who oversaw the delivery of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "It is entirely possible to change our economy from burn and destroy to rebuild and regenerate. Climate change affects us all right now, and we all have agency in tackling it before it's too late."

Count Us In and Bhumi’s initiative Climate Warrior will work hand-in-hand to incubate people and local organisations with similar objectives to become part of a movement that is protecting what they love from climate change before it’s too late. Count Us In is a community of people and organisations taking practical steps to protect what they love from the climate. Over the next decade, the body aims to inspire 1 billion people worldwide to significantly reduce their carbon pollution and challenge leaders to act boldly to deliver global systems change.

