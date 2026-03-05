Actor Bhumi Pednekar has candidly reflected on certain decisions in her career, acknowledging that there were times she agreed to roles that, in hindsight, felt like missteps. She made these remarks during an interaction at the We The Women event, where industry figures discuss issues related to creativity, gender and representation.

Bhumi Pednekar admits to past career missteps: ‘I diluted my agency’

When asked whether she has any regrets about her film choices, Bhumi didn’t shy away from admitting that ambition and box-office pressures had played a role. “I have made mistakes,” she said, noting that one of her biggest missteps came when she felt she had diluted the agency she had worked hard to build as an actor. “At times you are just tempted because you want that ₹200 crore hit,” she added.

Despite the honest reflection, Bhumi emphasized her professional boundaries. “What I would not compromise on is that I would not do a character where there is disrespect to my gender. I wouldn’t do that,” she stressed, underlining that certain standards remain non-negotiable for her. She did not name any specific projects when referring to the roles she now views as mistakes and said she prefers to stay away from unnecessary noise around her work.

Bhumi, known for a string of performance-driven films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya and Badhaai Do, said she’s careful about her choices and would rather have fewer roles than ones that don’t align with her values. “I have worked very, very hard to create a space which is led by performance,” she said, adding that diluting that focus was a mistake she would avoid going forward.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on the fallout of The Lady Killer, “It was heartbreaking”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.