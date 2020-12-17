Bollywood Hungama

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional sphere as she wins an award for her fashion brand

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhavana Pandey, one of the wife on the show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, outshines in her professional career as well. The entrepreneur won an award for her fashion brand, LoveGen that she co-owns with her friends.

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional sphere as she wins an award for her fashion brand

Today, at the Mid-day Retail Icon Awards, she won the Iconic Retailor for Fashion award along with her co-owners of their street wear fashion brand LoveGen. She is a successful entrepreneur who also manages her family and house like most working women around the world.

What most people don't know is she started working as soon as she graduated from college. She has never shied away from working hard and has managed to reach where she is today by working for it endlessly herself.


The mother of two and wife to Chunky Pandey, was immensely loved on the show for her grounded, relatable and simple nature. She is a very hard working woman and has raised two wonderful daughters of which one is Bollywood's latest sensation, Ananya Panday. Hopefully we get to see more of her to inspire us the way she has in the show.

