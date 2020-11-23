Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.11.2020 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai Court

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) after they confessed of consuming drugs. The NCB had conducted a raid at their Mumbai residence on Saturday day morning and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai Court in drugs related case

On Monday, a Mumbai Court heard their bail plea and have granted them the same. The duo were earlier sent to a 14 day judicial custody. As per the law, up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered a small quantity, for the possession of which one can be jailed for up to six months and/or a fine of Rs 10,000 can be imposed.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug case in Bollywood. Many actors, producers, and others have come under their radar and even were called in for questioning.

Bharti Singh is a popular comedian. She has been part of the comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show, for years. She also hosts a television reality show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

ALSO READ:“Bharti should know young girls look up to her as a role-model” – Raju Shrivastava on Bharti Singh’s drug scandal

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new…

After ED investigates Dinesh Vijan for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification