Last Updated 30.08.2021 | 1:26 PM IST

Avengers stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to star in Dexter Fletcher’s romantic action adventure

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood stars and Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are all set to reunite in Apple's adventure movie titled Ghosted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Captain America and Black Widow of Marvel Cinematic Universe will be sharing screen in a high-concept romantic action adventure. The duo is popularly known for their roles of Steve Rogers aka Captain America and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow of MCU.

Writing of the script will be done by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and will be helmed by filmmaker Dexter Fletcher who last directed Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Evans and Johannson have worked together in three Avengers films, Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Not only on-screens, the duo shares good friendship off-screen as well.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson will be featured in Wes Anderson’s yet-untitled movie whereas Chris Evans will be seen in projects like sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up and action-thriller The Gray Man.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr mourns tragic death of longtime assistant and close friend Jimmy Rich; Chris Evans expresses grief 

