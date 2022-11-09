BTS’ Jin marks his first career solo entry on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with his solo single ‘The Astronaut.’

South Korean band BTS’ Jin becomes the fifth member to earn a solo hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his first solo single ‘The Astronaut.’ The artist achieves the highest debut of any Korean solo song since PSY’s ‘Hangover.’

‘The Astronaut’: BTS Jin’s first solo entry achieves highest debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 of any Korean solo song since PSY’s Hangover’

As noted by Korean tabloid Soompi, for the week ending on November 12, Jin’s new solo single ‘The Astronaut’ debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 51. With this entry, his solo has achieved the highest debut of any Korean solo song on the Hot 100 this decade and the third-highest of all time, bested only by PSY’s ‘Gentleman’ (No. 12 in 2013) and ‘Hangover’ (No. 26 in 2014).

#JIN's "The Astronaut" debuts at No. 51 on this week's #Hot100. It's his first career solo entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2022

As the report notes, ‘The Astronaut’ also debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and World Digital Song Sales chart this week, marking Jin’s first time topping the charts solo. For the week dated November 12, the solo single debuted at No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 10 on the Global 200. With The Astronaut,’ Jin re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 10 this week, marking his second overall week on the chart as a solo artist.

‘The Astronaut’ is a pop rock genre song co-written by Coldplay; the British band also playing on the recording. The song marks the second collaboration between BTS and Coldplay after Coldplay X BTS’ ‘My Universe’ released in September last year. The official music video tells a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth.

