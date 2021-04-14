Bollywood Hungama

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID-19 after getting his first dose of vaccine

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who recently received his first dose of vaccination against COVID-19, has revealed that he has tested positive for the novel virus. In a detailed post in Hindi on Facebook, he spoke about his health condition on April 13.

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID-19 after getting his first dose of vaccine

He said, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy."

He further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers, and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

"With heartfelt greetings for the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful," he concluded.

Both Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane recently received their first doses of vaccination.

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

