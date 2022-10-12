comscore

Armaan Malik nominated in Best India Act category for MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Bollywood News

Armaan Malik is nominated under the 'Best India Act' for the second time.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has had a terrific 2022 with back-to-back career-defining projects including the feature on Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’, ‘Memu Aagamu’ with Allu Arjun, and now, his latest English single ‘You’ has earned him his second MTV EMA nomination for Best India Act. His first international single, 'Control', won him the MTV EMA in 2020 and marked a major milestone in the journey of taking his music from India to the world.

Talking about this honour, Armaan says, “I am elated to earn yet another nomination at the prestigious MTV EMAs for my English single, ‘You’! The last time, I’d won the award for my debut single ‘Control’ and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family, and the country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me, this is a big moment for all of us.”

The awards ceremony celebrating global artists will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13.

Armaan Malik is a 27-year-old multilingual singer-songwriter, with north of 10 billion streams for more than 300 songs in a dozen languages. After cementing his position in the Indian music industry, Malik forayed into the global music circuit with his MTV EMA-winning debut English single, ‘Control’, followed by ‘next 2 me’ which bagged him a spot on Billboard’s acclaimed Top Triller Chart, and his track ‘You’ introduced Armaan as the first Indian artist to perform for Grammy’s Global Spin. He is the youngest singer of Indian origin to perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, and win the SSE Awards Live Act in 2016.

In 2022, he launched his own imprint “Always Music Global” with the single ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’. Later on, he went on to feature on Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ and delivered Coca-Cola’s trilingual anthem, ‘Memu Aagamu’ which catapulted his artistry for global domination unlike anyone one.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Amaal and Armaan Malik’s father Daboo Malik for Rs. 6 crores

