Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2020 | 5:59 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Arjun Rampal tells NCB that he is not the ‘Arjun’ they are looking for

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Rampal was recently questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) for the second time in connection with a raid at his residence where they found banned tablets. The raid was conducted in November, post which he was interrogated. The actor had also submitted a prescription for the banned tablets.

Arjun Rampal tells NCB that he is not the ‘Arjun’ they are looking for

Reportedly, the drug agency found Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law Agisilaos Demetriades talking to someone by the name Arjun on WhatsApp and assumed it's the actor. During his investigation, Rampal told the agency that one of the tablets is for his dog, prescribed by a vet and the second is used as an SOS for anxiety by his sister, as prescribed by a Delhi-based psychiatrist.

As per reports, Rampal also said that the person 'Arjun' found in Demetriades' Whatsapp chats is not him. Reportedly the NCB conducted a raid after they found the WhatsApp chats.

The NCB had seized two different tablets from Arjun's residence- one was Ultracet (a prescription medicine used to treat moderate to severe pain, containing tramadol and acetaminophen). The second tablet was Clonazepam which is used to treat seizure disorders and panic attacks. Both the tablets are banned under the NDPS Act, unless there is a valid prescription.

ALSO READ: NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a backdated prescription

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra…

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification