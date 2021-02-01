Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have recently become parents to a baby girl and the couple is keeping their privacy intact. They have even requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy at this time and asked them not to click pictures of their new-born while leaving the hospital. After their pregnancy announcement, Virat Kohli’s tweet became the most-liked tweet in India for 2020.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on February 1, 2021 to share first family photo to announce tjhe name - Vamika. "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive ???? but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy ????," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Their baby girl was born on January 11 at Breach Candy Hospital where the couple ensured to raise the security and restricted the family and friends from getting gifts. The newly-welcomed Sharma-Kohli baby girl finally has a name and it was bound to be as unique as ever. They have decided to name their baby. Announcing it via their teams, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared their baby’s name with their fans and well-wishers.

Congratulations to the couple once again!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

